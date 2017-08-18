“Man, this is alpine AF,” mused Michelle as we stepped into our incredible campsite that Kyle had found, with views of Mount Stewart, larger than life, on our doorstep. Goats frolicked all around us, their little hooves rat-a-tat-tatting on the granite. The air was piney fresh and a light breeze ruffled our sweaty hair. Nelson, […]
Okay, this is breaking a little bit from our typically very outdoorsy theme, but I just wanted to butt into our own adventures to tell you that Kyle and I have officially embarked upon a different kind of adventure: marriage. On July 29th we stood in the middle of a giant circle of our friends […]
*Quick side note – this one is pretty short and sweet and right to the nitty gritty, because Sahale was so beautiful that I would have to work for hours to write the prose worthy of describing it. So I wrote about the climb and left the details up to the pictures. Often times climbing […]
For us, a 5am start was leisurely. The sky was already starting to brighten as we rolled out of our car tent and onto the mile road walk to the Ingalls Peak Trailhead. With us was Carl, who had agreed to lead the rock pitches that would eventually stand between us and the summit. We […]
Years ago Kyle and I thought we were going to go climb Colchuck Peak, right after we finished Boealps. But instead we suckered ourselves into a thru hike of the Enchantments which I still think was the right call. The Enchantments are basically shuttered to everyone who isn’t lucky enough to pull a permit – […]
Kyle and I binge listened to “The Push” by Tommy Caldwell on the way to Northern California. We couldn’t get enough. Neither one of us has gotten deeply into rock climbing, craggin’, bouldering, big walls, or any of that (yet?) and so we devoured his words and his experiences with gusto. He fascinated us. One […]
The Mountain Marathon, a scheme Kyle and I had conceived of while we were on the PCT, walking past ultra prominent giants in Northern California and Oregon. We were in great shape and itching to climb mountains, so what better to day dream about than long slogs up snowy slopes. The original concept was to […]
The weekend our climbing team summited Mount Baker for their grad climb we were rafting the Methow. With such a big team not all of the instructors could make the climb, so Kyle, Ian and I had bowed out before we could get kicked off. We had other options, other places to be. I had […]
I distinctly remember the last time we did crevasse rescue for Boealps. It was 2015, I was a student and I was totally terrified out of my mind. I couldn’t imagine why in the world we would choose to go hang out on a glacier, surrounded by bottomless slits in the icy skin of the […]